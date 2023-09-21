B. Riley Cuts RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $4.25

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

