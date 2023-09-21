PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

