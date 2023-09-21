Piper Sandler Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $17.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $269.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

