Mizuho Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $131.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

