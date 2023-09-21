Mizuho Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $33.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

DK stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.05%.

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

