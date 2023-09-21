Redburn Atlantic Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Underweight

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPN opened at $122.70 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

