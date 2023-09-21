Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $235.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $237.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.