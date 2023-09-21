Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Koppers

Koppers Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $827.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.88. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $423,096.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $867,532. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.