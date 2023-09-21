Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.