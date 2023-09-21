CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

CNX opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 28,390 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $503,070.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $503,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $503,070.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $503,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 172,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

