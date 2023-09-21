Mizuho Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $40.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Antero Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

