Mizuho Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $301.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $294.00 to $301.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

