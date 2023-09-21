Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Hess stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

