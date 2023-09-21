Mizuho Boosts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $36.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

PECO opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after buying an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after buying an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

