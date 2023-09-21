Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

