Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

