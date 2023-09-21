Citigroup Trims Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price to $20.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $21.50.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

