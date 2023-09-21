Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of SA opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $970.00 million, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,652 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,728,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

