General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

