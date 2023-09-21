Robert W. Baird Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $237.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LH. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of LH opened at $205.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

