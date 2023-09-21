Guggenheim Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $70.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.6 %

PLNT opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness



Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

