Evercore ISI Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $386.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.76. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

