Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.97. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

