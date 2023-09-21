Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Innate Pharma by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.