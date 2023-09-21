Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

HARP stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.48. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.73% and a negative return on equity of 620.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

