DraftKings’ (DKNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in DraftKings by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

