Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $197.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $191.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

