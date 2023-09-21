Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

DIS opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

