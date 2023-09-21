BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $54.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.