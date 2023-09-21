Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

