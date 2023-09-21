Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.75. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

