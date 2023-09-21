Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

