Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.30.

Copa stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Copa has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

