Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

