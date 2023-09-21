Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
