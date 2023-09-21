Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

AIN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Albany International has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

