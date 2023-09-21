Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $59.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $47.58 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

