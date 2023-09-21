Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $85.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MU stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,577,970. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.