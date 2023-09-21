StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRTV

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV opened at $168.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $25,791,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.