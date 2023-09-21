StockNews.com Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

EWBC stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,061,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

