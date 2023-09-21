StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.78.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.