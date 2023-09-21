StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Further Reading

