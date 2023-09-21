StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

