MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

