Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navios Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

