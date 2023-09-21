Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
Read More
