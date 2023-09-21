StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

