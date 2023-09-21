Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 4.3 %

CMCT opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

