CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

