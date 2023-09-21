BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.11 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,495,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,090,000 after purchasing an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,263,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,338,000 after buying an additional 874,346 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after buying an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after buying an additional 333,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

