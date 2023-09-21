argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $595.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $514.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

