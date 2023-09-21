QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:QS opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 5.28. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,680.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $87,756.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,323 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 122.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.