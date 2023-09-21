Barclays Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $18.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after acquiring an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

